Zelenskyy off to EU to talk with European leaders, speak at Munich Security Conference

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will leave Ukraine on February 16 to visit Germany and France and hold talks with European leaders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to Europe to hold negotiations with the leaders of the partner states, as well as to speak at the Munich Security Conference, reported the Office of the President.

The head of state will travel abroad on Friday. He will visit Germany and France for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron.

On Saturday, President Zelenskyy will speak on the main stage of the Munich Security Conference, and will also hold a number of meetings on its sidelines.

Negotiations are planned with the US Vice President Kamala Harris, the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and other leaders of countries and big businesses.

On February 9, German Chancellor Scholz visited Washington, where he met with American senators and discussed with them further aid to Ukraine. He emphasized that the country needs "all" support to protect itself from Russian aggression.

As noted by NTV, the German leader expressed confidence that a decision on new military aid from Washington will be made soon, and added that Europe makes a large contribution to support Ukraine.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2014-2019, Pavlo Klimkin considers the German chancellor's visit to Washington to be the most important for Ukraine since the beginning of 2024 because of the prospects for further aid and a signal to Russia that the West can work during the elections as well. Klimkin said that Scholz and his team began to test the leadership role in Europe "with the tips of their fingers."