Some of Ukraine's partners fall short on commitments to bolster air defense capabilities – Bloomberg

Among the obligations was the provision of at least five long-range systems to Ukraine, writes Bloomberg

A number of Ukraine's allies within NATO have failed to fulfill their obligations to speed up the supply of air defense systems and other military equipment to repel Russia's offensive, reported Bloomberg with reference to unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Several countries have not yet fulfilled the commitments they reaffirmed at the Alliance summit in Washington last month, the interlocutors said. They noted that these commitments included providing Ukraine with at least five additional long-range systems.

Bloomberg recalled that the other day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to allies to speed up the provision of military aid.

"There are no vacations in war. Decisions are needed, as is timely logistics for the announced aid packages. I especially address this to the United States, the United Kingdom and France," Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

Most of NATO's promises are unlikely to be fulfilled until the fall, when Russia is expected to take advantage of the war-torn country's vulnerability and step up its bombing of critical infrastructure, the sources stated.

On July 10, the allies at the NATO summit pledged to allocate a large package of military aid to Ukraine worth $1 billion. It will, in particular, include air defense systems and "hundreds of additional interceptors" over the next year.

On July 11, Joe Biden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which included a Patriot battery.

On July 15, Zelenskyy said that 25 Patriot air defense systems are needed to fully protect the Ukrainian skies.

