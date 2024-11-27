South Korea cautious on military aid to Ukraine following Trump’s victory

82% of South Koreans are against the supply of weapons to Ukraine, a survey showed

Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election has cast uncertainty over South Korea’s behind-the-scenes negotiations to provide military aid to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed Western diplomat.

According to the report, South Korea has been exploring the transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine, aimed at countering missiles and aircraft.

However, an anonymous official noted that Seoul’s decision will depend on actions taken by Russia and North Korea.

Despite public concerns over Moscow’s growing ties with Pyongyang—highlighted in an October Gallup Korea poll showing that most South Koreans perceive this as a threat—82% of respondents oppose supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"To the South Korean government, there will be fewer benefits for continuing to support (military aid) when there is little domestic support and the relationship with the next U.S government could deteriorate," said Yang Uk, an analyst with the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

On November 19, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol suggested the country might revise its stance on supplying lethal aid to Ukraine.

On November 26, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced plans to visit South Korea to discuss potential military assistance, including missiles and artillery.

South Korea’s reassessment follows Trump’s election, as his policies could shift U.S.-South Korea relations. Bloomberg reported on Nov. 14 that Trump’s victory had spurred South Korea to deliberate on providing Ukraine with lethal aid.