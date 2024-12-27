South Korean intelligence confirms first North Korean prisoner captured near Kursk – Yonhap

Kursk Oblast (Photo: EPA)

South Korean intelligence has confirmed that Ukraine has captured an injured North Korean soldier in Kursk Oblast, according to a report by the Yonhap news agency.

"Through real-time information sharing with a friendly nation's intelligence organization, (we) confirmed the capture of a wounded North Korean soldier and plans to thoroughly examine the subsequent development," the intelligence said in a statement.

The confirmation came after the information was initially published by news outlet Militarnyi, citing a closed Telegram channel, the_warshal18.

This marks the first instance of Ukraine capturing a North Korean soldier involved in combat operations.

"A Special Operations Forces group conducted an operation to eliminate the enemy on the Kursk axis. In addition to successfully completing the mission, there were also trophies: prisoners, including a mercenary from Korea, and an APC equipped with anticumulative protection," the report stated.

