Spain uncovers chemical supply scheme to Russia, possible weapon components

Spanish police seized 13 tons of chemicals, including potential precursors to chemical weapons, destined for Russia in violation of sanctions imposed over the Ukraine invasion.

Authorities announced the arrest of four suspects linked to a criminal network that attempted to bypass Western sanctions by illegally supplying chemical products to Russia via a shell company run by individuals of Russian origin.

According to police, they proved that the company's structure had been used in the past to export sanctioned chemicals, some of which could serve as precursors for chemical or nerve agents.

The substances were discovered inside a container at the port of Barcelona, and the four suspects were detained in three nearby towns. They face charges of systematically smuggling prohibited goods.

Police noted that the Spanish company had set up a complex logistical and financial network to export sanctioned chemical products to Russia.

The firm had a subsidiary in Moscow that ultimately received the chemicals, as well as several shell companies in other countries, such as Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, to conceal the true destination of the products, authorities added.