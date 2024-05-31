US policy on strikes inside Russia has not changed, Pentagon spokeswoman says

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that the United States does not allow the use of weapons provided by the country for attacks inside Russia

Sabrina Singh (Photo: EPA)

The US Department of Defense still does not allow Ukraine to strike targets on Russian territory with weapons provided by Washington, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh announced at a briefing.

When asked whether the Defense Department plans to relax restrictions on the use of American weapons to strike targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, she said that Washington's policy in this context has not changed.

"The security assistance that we provide Ukraine is to be used within Ukraine, and we don't encourage attacks or enable attacks inside of Russia," Singh said.

The Pentagon spokeswoman stressed that "DoD believes that Ukraine can be effective by focusing on tactical and operational targets that directly influence the conflict within its boundaries rather than going after larger geopolitical targets within Russia."

"If anything changes, of course, we'd let you know. But right now, that still remains our policy. And we believe that we've given them the capabilities and the systems to be effective on the battlefield right now," Singh stated.

On May 3, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the right to strike targets in Russia with weapons provided by .

On May 25, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Ukraine should have the right to strike Russia with Western weapons. On May 28, French President Emmanuel Macron supported this idea.

On May 30, Politico claimed that Joe Biden had secretly allowed Ukraine to attack targets inside Russia, but only in areas near Kharkiv.