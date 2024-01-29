Zelenskyy's spokesman denies information about Zaluzhnyi's resignation

Valerii Zaluzhnyi (Photo: OP)

Anonymous Telegram channels, some believed to be linked to the President's Office, along with several Ukrainian MPs, spread rumors about the supposed resignation of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Serhii Nykyforov, the spokesman for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, refuted these claims in a comment to LIGA.net.

Additionally, there were widespread rumors about the supposed dismissal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The Defense Ministry's press service later published a statement: "Dear journalists, we respond immediately to everyone: no, it is not true."

No further details were provided.

Zaluzhnyi became the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on July 27, 2021. Previously, from December 2019, he headed the Operational Command North.

On December 12, 2023, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that there is currently no question of "dismissing" Zaluzhnyi, a topic that is being agitated both domestically and internationally.

Read also: Zelenskyy calls on men outside Ukraine to return home, contribute taxes to pay defenders