US announces aid package for Ukrainian Armed Forces in December, but it's last of remaining funds

John Kirby said that in order to provide assistance to Ukraine, Congress needs to "act without delay"

John Kirby (Photo: EPA)

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the aid package for Ukraine scheduled for the end of December 2023 will be the last one unless Congress approves additional aid, CNN quotes him as saying.

Kirby noted that while the aid provided to Ukraine so far has been important in resisting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the country "still needs American help."

"We are still planning one more aid package to Ukraine later this month. However, when that one’s done, as the comptroller Mr. McCord made clear in his note to Congress today, we will have no more replenishment authority available to us, and we’re going to need Congress to act without delay, as we have been saying," Kirby said.

On December 6, 2023, Biden appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for assistance to the Armed Forces. He emphasized that Putin will go further if he is not stopped in Ukraine – and then the American military will fight with the Russian.

The White House announced that money for aid to Ukraine will run out by the end of 2023 if the US Congress does not pass a new package.

On December 13, it was reported that some American congressmen thought it would be right to stay in Washington after December 14 and bring to their senses the issue of additional funding for Ukraine and the security of the US borders, rather than "mindlessly" going on vacation.

President Zelenskyy was in the US last week, where he tried to convince Congress to vote for aid to Ukraine, but returned without a positive result. Congress continues to argue over problems on the border with Mexico and, most likely, will not approve additional aid to Ukraine of $61.7 billion by the end of the year.