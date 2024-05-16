US preparing another package of urgently needed aid for Ukraine – White House

Details have not yet been announced about the latest American aid package for Ukraine

Karine Jean-Pierre (Photo: BONNIE CASH/EPA)

The United States is preparing another package of urgently needed aid for Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced during a briefing.

The spokersperson did not specify what exactly will be in it.

Jean-Pierre recalled the recent visit of State Secretary Antony Blinken to Kyiv and noted that the United States is committed to Ukraine continuing to fight for its democracy and continuing to fight against Russian aggression.

The spokeswoman noted that the United States is focused on supporting Ukraine, in particular, it will continue to do so in relation to Kharkiv Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are fighting "very hard".

On May 10, the United States announced the allocation of a $400 million military aid package to Ukraine.

As part of it, the Armed Forces will receive missiles for the Patriot and HIMARS systems, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and other weapons.

On May 15, Secretary of State Blinken announced that the United States would allocate an additional $2 billion in financial and military aid to Ukraine.