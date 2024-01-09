Bloomberg reveals secret talks: US and allies firm on peace formula

According to Bloomberg's sources, a secret meeting took place in Saudi Arabia in December to discuss a peace plan in the war against Russia

G7 and EU announce joint statement in support of Ukraine, July 2023 (Photo: EPA)

In December 2023, an alleged secret meeting took place between Ukraine, G7 allies, and a small group of Global South nations. The aim was to secure support for Kyiv's conditions for peaceful negotiations with Russia. However, no progress was reported during the meeting, according to Bloomberg's sources familiar with the matter.

The previously undisclosed meeting of national security advisors reportedly took place on December 16, 2023, in Saudi Arabia. The secrecy was intended in part to make the participating countries more comfortable.

Sources said the smaller format allowed for a more open discussion of the Ukrainian peace formula, plans for moving the process forward, and possible principles for future interaction with Russia.

The publication noted a weakening of the allies' efforts in recent months. More than $100 billion in U.S. and EU aid has stalled in the approval process in Washington and Brussels, and Ukraine's counteroffensive last year failed to produce a significant breakthrough on the battlefield.

According to sources, no substantial progress was made at the Riyadh meeting. Ukraine and the G7 allies reportedly resisted calls from southern countries to engage directly with Russia.

The publication also highlighted Russia's condemnation of the efforts of Ukraine's allies at the meeting, to which the aggressor country was not invited.

While senior officials from India, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey reportedly attended the December meeting in Riyadh, other key Global South countries, including China, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates, did not send representatives.

Sources claimed that many participating countries view China as a key influencer on Russia due to the close ties between the two nations.

As reported by Bloomberg, Kyiv and its G7 allies reaffirmed their position that a just peace must respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. They also stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's objectives remain unchanged and that he has shown no serious willingness to engage in substantive negotiations and has not abided by previous agreements.

The allies expressed their continued support for Ukraine, and the EU and the US expressed confidence that aid packages would be coordinated, the journalists added.

At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, revealed in an interview with the Spanish publication El País that partner countries are not urging Ukraine to start negotiations with Russia and freeze the war.

