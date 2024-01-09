Zaluzhnyi didn't get what he wanted; U.S. General Hodges calls it a shame for Congress

Hodges notes that Western governments haven't responded to the needs expressed by Zaluzhnyi

Ben Godges (Photo: US Embassy)

Western partners have not responded to the list of needs presented by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. This was reported by retired U.S. General and former Commander of U.S. forces in Europe, Ben Hodges, on the program Välisilm, quoted by ERR.

According to him, Zaluzhnyi's requests went unanswered at the government level.

"It's a disgrace to our Congress that they have abdicated their responsibility. I hope this issue will be resolved this month or early February. If our government and Congress shirk their responsibility, it will be a gift to the Kremlin," Hodges said.

He emphasized that Ukraine will continue to fight regardless, but the West will "lose big" if it doesn't help Kyiv win the war.

"China is now watching Russia's actions. The Chinese are also watching what Iran is doing with the help of HAMAS, the Houthis, and Hezbollah," the military official said.

Hodges emphasized that the West's inability to prevent Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure emboldens Iran, North Korea, and China.

"Our failure in Ukraine will have global consequences," he concluded.

Read also: White House discusses provision of advanced weaponry for Ukraine with US industry leaders