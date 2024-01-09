White House discusses provision of advanced weaponry for Ukraine with US industry leaders

The issues of demining technologies, drones and systems to combat Russian drones were raised at the meeting among others

Jake Sullivan (Photo: ERA, CHRIS KLEPONIS)

US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan convened a meeting of White House staff with representatives of 12 leading American defense companies to discuss the prospects of arms production for Ukraine, reports Reuters.

The unnamed American officials who spoke to the journalists said that with this meeting, Sullivan sought "to push for a renewed emphasis on helping Ukraine overcome these key technological challenges that they have identified as inhibiting their progress and momentum on the battlefield."

Among the participants were managers of the companies Palantir Technologies and Anduril Industries, which mainly specialize in defense computer systems, as well as Fortem and Skydio, which deal with drones and countering them.

At the meeting, the issues of mine-clearing technologies, drones and systems for combating Russian drones were raised in particular.

Thus, the United States is trying to expand Ukraine's access to the most modern American technologies, Reuters notes.

In November, in a column for The Economist, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that new innovative approaches would be able to turn the Russo-Ukrainian war from a positional one back into a maneuverable one.

Ukraine needs to focus on modern command and control so that it can visualize the battlefield more effectively than the Russian Federation and make decisions more quickly, the army commander noted.

It is also necessary to focus on the rationalization of Ukrainian logistics, at the same time disrupting Russian logistics with the help of long-range missiles, Zaluzhnyi argued.