State Department spokesman Matthew Miller hopes for the continuation of military and financial assistance to Ukraine from the US Congress

Matthew Miller (Photo: screenshot from the video)

The US State Department "does not believe at all" that Vladimir Putin has the advantage in the war against Ukraine, announced State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing.

Putin is closely watching the debate in the US Congress about the continuation of aid to Ukraine, he said.

he has always assumed from the beginning of this conflict that he can wait out the West – that the West’s attention would flag, that the West’s interest would flag, that the West would be unwilling to maintain sanctions. And so far the West has proved them – proved him wrong. We hope that Congress will respond because the entire world is watching," Miller stated.

During the two years of the full-scale war, Ukraine achieved significant success at the front, also pushing back the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, said the official.

"Russia made gains on the battlefield over this week because Ukraine was not able to properly resupply its troops, in large part because Congress has not taken the action," the diplomat said.

Previously, on February 20, the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the White House, John Kirby, accused the US Congress of the deaths of Ukrainians and the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Avdiivka.

On February 14, American President Biden called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, to immediately put to a vote the bill on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

10 members of the US House of Representatives developed a compromise bill on foreign aid, which provides $47.7 billion for Ukraine on February 16.

On February 19, a senior American military official told the US Congress that funding for Ukraine has an uncertain future, as the US military has been forced to foot the bills to support Ukraine's military efforts against Russia over the past few months.