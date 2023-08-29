US announces new package of aid to Ukraine – ammo for air defense, HIMARS, shells, Javelin

The United States of America has allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes air defense missiles, ammunition, and Javelins, announced US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Today we are announcing the next package of military assistance to aid Ukraine as it defends its territory and protects its people. This package contains important capabilities to help Ukraine on the battlefield," Blinken said in a statement.

The package includes:

- AIM-9M missiles for air defense,

- munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS),

- 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition,

- mine-clearing equipment,

- Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets,

- more than 3 million rounds for small arms,

- ambulances,

- demolition munitions for obstacle clearing,

- spare parts, services, training, and transportation.

It is noted that the total cost of the package of weapons and equipment is $250 million.

On August 24, it was reported that Germany handed over Patriot missiles to Ukraine for the first time.

