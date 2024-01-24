U.S. reacts to Fico's visit to Ukraine, condemns his anti-Ukrainian statements

Robert Fico (Screenshot)

The U.S. Embassy in Slovakia has responded to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's visit to Ukraine. The diplomatic mission welcomed the visit but condemned the politician's recent anti-Ukrainian statements.

The American Embassy highlighted its appreciation for Slovakia's support of Ukraine but "categorically rejects Prime Minister Fico's statement that Ukraine is a state under U.S. influence."



"Such comments are unbecoming of a NATO member," the statement read.



The embassy's press service added that in case of a potential Russian attack on Slovakia, the U.S. and other Western allies would defend it.



"If the Russians occupy even one meter of Slovak territory, we will never say, 'Russia is too strong; we have to surrender.' We will never appease a bully based on our interests," the embassy noted.



They further stated, "American soldiers would fight alongside Slovaks against tyranny, as we did in supporting the Slovak National Uprising in 1944, and we hope no one will say, 'Slovakia is a state under U.S. influence.'"