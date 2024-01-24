Fico fully supports Ukrainian sovereignty. Ukraine's PM: Documented in a joint statement

During negotiations with Slovak Prime Minister, Shmyhal emphasizes that "Ukraine's victory is the security of all of Europe, including Slovakia"

Robert Fico and Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Telegram/Denys Shmyhal)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal suggested his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico participate in the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, particularly in returning deported Ukrainian children. Fico underscored his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as revealed in a briefing for journalists following the talks in Uzhhorod.

Shmyhal reported that he proposed Fico consider participating in the realization of Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, focusing on the return of deported Ukrainian children and nuclear safety.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Prime Minister commented on recent statements by his Slovak counterpart. He said that during their meeting, the Slovak Prime Minister emphasized his full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Of course, we documented this in our joint statement, which was signed during the extensive meeting," he highlighted.

According to Shmyhal, during the January 24 meeting in Uzhhorod, the parties discussed "the entire spectrum of these issues." He noted that the talks paid special attention to the fact that "Ukraine's victory is not just the security of Ukraine, but of all Europe, including the security of Slovakia."

"We talked about the atrocities of the Russians, the bombing of civilians, the abduction of Ukrainian children, nuclear blackmail, and the nuclear threat Russia poses to the entire world," the official stated.

