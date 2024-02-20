US Congress leads another bipartisan push to pass Ukraine aid bill, end impasse – The Hill

According to The Hill, the congressmen stress that now the Ukrainian army is running out of ammunition, and the situation at the front is worsening

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the US Congress. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA)

An amended version of the package of measures to provide aid to Ukraine and Israel, as well as border security was presented in the US House of Representatives. The lawmakers noted that their bill "narrows prior foreign aid proposals to critical military essentials for Ukraine and Israel." This follows from a letter, which was read by the editors of The Hill.

On February 16, ten members of the US House of Representatives (the lower chamber of the parliament) developed a compromise bill on foreign aid, which provides $47.7 billion for Ukraine.

In the letter, congressmen Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and Democrat Jared Golden stressed the urgency of providing assistance to Ukraine.

"The international community has the will and resources to provide important humanitarian assistance to both Ukraine and Gaza, and the United States should offer to aid in the logistics of its delivery as necessary," they wrote.

The legislators stressed that currently the Ukrainian military is running out of ammunition, and the situation at the front is worsening, which, in their opinion, is "a direct result of Congress’ gridlock."

The congressmen emphasized that they cannot "turn our backs on the Ukrainian people as they fight and die by the tens of thousands to preserve their democracy and sovereignty."

"They have proven that when equipped with American arms and ammunition, they can win this struggle. We know that without them, they may fail," reads the letter.

On February 14, American President Joe Biden called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, to immediately put to a vote the bill on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Johnson claimed that the Senate bill lacks tougher measures on border security, so he will not yet bring to a vote the issue of continuing military and financial aid to Ukraine.

The House of Representatives recessed until February 28. If the lower chamber supports this bill, it will need to be voted on again in the Senate.

On February 16, media reported that 10 members of the US House of Representatives had drafted a compromise bill on foreign aid that provides $47.7 billion for Ukraine.