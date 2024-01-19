US warns: Russia scheming to disrupt Ukraine's support abroad amid key European elections

Washington sent a letter to more than 100 countries warning allies about the Kremlin's plans

Photo: EPA/ MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Moscow is preparing "information operations" to turn world opinion against Ukraine ahead of the 2024 elections in Western countries, said the the head of the US State Department's office for disinformation, Jamie Rubin, Reuters reports.

In 2024, general elections will be held in United Kingdom, Austria and Georgia. In addition, elections to the European Parliament are scheduled for June.

According to Rubin, Russia and China have already started "preparation": they want to pass off state propaganda for independent journalism.

"Russia is hoping that the number of elections in Europe this year could change what has been a remarkable coalition and disciplined opposition to its war. We do believe that the Russians will conduct information operations throughout Europe to try to change opinion on Ukraine during this election season," he said.

Rubin noted that American intelligence has warned more than 100 countries of the world by sending them a letter with the data received about the Kremlin's plans.

In general, the documents state that Moscow uses spies, social media and Russian state media to undermine public confidence in the integrity of democratic elections.

On January 13, 2024, despite a "warning" from China, a supporter of the island's independence won the presidential election in Taiwan.