US takes a step towards adoption of package of aid to Ukraine: details

On April 19, the House of Representatives approved a bill on aid to Ukraine in a procedural vote

US Congress (Photo: ERA, Michael Reynolds)

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill to aid Ukraine in a procedural vote on April 19.

The final vote in the House will take place on April 20.

"For" was voted by 316 members of the House of Representatives, "against" – 94. This is enough to adopt the decision.

As reported by The Hill, this step allows the House of Representatives to consider four bills on aid to allies and other components that protect U.S. national security.

In total, it is known that $60.84 billion will be allocated for Ukraine. Of this, $23.2 billion will be used to replenish American weapons, stocks, and facilities.

