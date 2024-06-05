USA to announce new aid to Ukraine in coming weeks

National Security Adviser to the US President, Jake Sullivan, said that American weapons significantly improve the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine

Jake Sullivan (Photo: EPA/Ron Sachs)

The United States will announce a new batch of military aid to Ukraine in the coming weeks, said Jake Sullivan, the US President's National Security Adviser.

"I think over the coming weeks you can expect announcements of further deliveries of substantial capability to Ukraine," he stated.

According to Sullivan, Ukraine was in a "deep hole" due to delays in American aid, but today the Ukrainians are "firming up the lines" in key places, in particular, stopping the Russian advance north of Kharkiv.

"Weapons arriving on the battlefield at scale and quantity in the last few days and weeks have made a difference, have made an impact," he said. Biden's adviser added that Washington hopes that eventually the Armed Forces will be able not only to hold the defense, but also to go on the offensive.

Starting in April 2024, the United States allocated two packages under presidential authority and another $6 billion through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which will be used to purchase new weapons from American manufacturers for Ukraine.

On May 24, Washington allocated another package of military aid to Ukraine worth $275 million, which included, in particular, ammunition for HIMARS systems and artillery shells.