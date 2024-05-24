US provides Ukraine with $275 million military aid package – full list

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new tranche of military equipment for Ukraine on May 24

HIMARS volley (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The United States has announced a new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes ammunition for HIMARS systems and artillery shells, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The Pentagon released the full list of military aid:

→ Ammunition for HIMARS systems;

→ 105mm and 155mm artillery rounds;

→ 60mm mortar rounds;

→ Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) anti-tank missiles;

→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

→ Precision aerial munitions;

→ Small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades

→ Demolition munitions;

→ Anti-armor mines;

→ Tactical vehicles for equipment recovery;

→ Helmets, body armor, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective gear;

→ Spare parts, maintenance, and other support equipment.

On April 12, the United States also proposed a new aid package for Ukraine of up to $50 billion, backed by future revenues from frozen Russian assets and guaranteed by the G7. Canada, Germany, France and the UK support this proposal.

Read also: Germany and Denmark deliver 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine, including HIMARS systems