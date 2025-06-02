State Border Guard Service of Ukraine: Russians expand infantry deployment zone towards Yunakivka and Khotyn in Sumy region

According to the spokesman, the infantry is preceded by heavy shelling of Ukrainian positions from drones and aircraft.

Andriy Demchenko (Photo: State Service of the Republic of Ukraine)

On the border of Sumy region, Russian military personnel are expanding the area of infantry entry into the territory of Ukraine towards the settlements of Yunakivka and Khotyn. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon.

"The situation is not easy, even complicated. The enemy continues to direct infantry groups within two settlements – Khotyn and Yunakivka. If earlier, at the beginning of such actions, two directions were noted – the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka, now we note that the enemy is trying to expand the zone of entry of these infantry groups into the territory of Ukraine," Demchenko said.

According to him, these measures are preceded by intense shelling of Ukrainian positions with drones, artillery, and aircraft using KABs and guided missiles to complicate the country's defense.

The spokesman added that there has been no evidence of the enemy using heavy armored vehicles to breach the Ukrainian border in this direction.

"Perhaps there is not enough of it, or the enemy is keeping it for some further action. Currently, only infantry groups are operating there, sometimes the Russians try to break through on ATVs and motorcycles in order to use speed to advance as deep into the territory of Ukraine as possible," the spokesman notes.

As Demchenko added, having advanced quickly, the Russians want to gain a foothold, hiding "in burrows, various landings" to wait for reinforcements.

"This is to expand the combat zone and attack the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. At the same time, for speed, to gain a foothold, hide in burrows and wait for their own to go on the attack...", the border guard explained.