5 NATO states preparing for potential war with Russia amid mounting tensions – deputy PM

Russia can fully recover in three to four years, and NATO allies should be ready, Ukraine's Deputy PM for Euro-Atlantic Integration Stefanishyna said

Olga Stefanishyna (Photo: EPA, Olivier Holset)

At least five NATO countries "are seriously modeling the scenario of a potential war with Russia," Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna said, according to Radio Liberty.

"We know for sure that such a scenario is being simulated in at least five NATO allied countries <...> We are now also seeing public communications, in particular, of German colleagues and Estonian colleagues. This is reality – it is not a matter of conjecture," she said she.

According to Stefanishyna, Russia may need about three to four years to accumulate strength and "increase its appetite". Therefore, the allies should really "learn the lessons of history" and prepare, she added.

"We hope that this will lead to the strengthening of European defense, the introduction of a unified defense procurement system, the introduction of a single EU policy on the defense industry, the strengthening of NATO itself, a corresponding decision on Ukraine. And this will take time and will require the support of Ukraine so that we endure while Europe is becoming stronger," Stefanishyna concluded.

At the same time, in mid-January, journalists of the German tabloid Bild , citing a secret Bundeswehr document, wrote that the German Armed Forces were allegedly preparing for a hybrid Russian attack on NATO's eastern flank in February 2024. The Alliance stated that this article is based on a document that is a training scenario and "has nothing to do with reality."

On January 17, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the preparation of the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine is almost complete, and emphasized that 2024 will be a key year for Europe.

That same day, the head of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, declared the end of a "calm and predictable era" for the West, urging allies to prepare for a time when anything, including new wars, could happen at any moment.

On January 18, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Boris Ruge said that members of the organization should be ready for possible Russian aggression. He is confident that the Alliance is capable of defending against it.