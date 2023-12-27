Stefanishyna's conviction: EU's move to greenlight 50 billion euros for Ukraine set for February 1

She clarified that both the decision on the 50 billion euros for Ukraine and any revisions to the EU budget are currently stalled.

Olha Stefanishyna (Photo by LIGA.net)

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said in an interview with NV that the European Union will make a decision on the allocation of 50 billion euros to Ukraine in early February.

She clarified that at the moment not only the approval of 50 billion euros for Ukraine is on hold, but also any decision related to the revision of the EU budget.

According to Stefanishyna, EU leaders will somehow ensure stable financial assistance to Ukraine – whether it's 50 billion euros or other funds provided through a different channel.

"So, there are no discrepancies here, as is happening, for example, in the United States. Therefore, in principle, this decision is postponed for a month. On February 1, there will be a second meeting of the European Council, they will consider and, I am sure, adopt this decision," she said.

On December 14, 2023, the European Council adopted a decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Hungarian Prime Minister Orban left the room during the vote. Orbán left the hall during the vote.

However, during the same summit, the Hungarian leader vetoed the decision to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine for the years 2024-2027.

The next EU summit, where the allocation of 50 billion euros for Ukraine will be reconsidered, is scheduled for February 1.

Read also: Westinghouse reactor to cost Ukraine $437.5 million