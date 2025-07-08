Stefanychyna: There is a strategic decision to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the EU

Denmark, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, has a radical stance towards Hungary

Olha Stefanishyna (Photo: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister)

There is a geopolitical and strategic decision to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the European Union, because the country, through its veto, is blocking the development of the bloc. This was Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna in an interview with "Fakty ICTV".

According to her, Denmark, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, has a radical stance towards Hungary.

"There is an understanding that this is a geopolitical and strategic decision, there is an understanding of the legal background, and there is an understanding that as a result of all attention being focused on how to overcome the Hungarian veto, the European Union cannot develop and cannot compete in many issues on the geopolitical arena," she said.

Stefanishyna emphasized that the decision to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the EU was made not only because of its blocking of Ukraine's European integration, but also because of its opposition on other issues.

"Instead of agreeing on the content of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, everyone was agreeing on the methods by which they could reach an agreement with Hungary," the Deputy Prime Minister gave as an example.