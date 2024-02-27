NATO has no plans to send its troops to Ukraine, says Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General stated that the Alliance already provides "unprecedented support" to Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: EPA/RONALD WITTEK)

NATO does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, according to the Associated Press.

NATO allies have been providing Ukraine with "unprecedented support" for a long time, he stated.

"We have done that since 2014 and stepped up after the full-scale invasion. But there are no plans for NATO combat troops on the ground in Ukraine," NATO chief stressed.

At a meeting on support for Ukraine, which was called by French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, European leaders discussed the possibility of sending NATO ground troops to Ukraine.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that he "does not want a generation to grow up in a world of threats", commenting on the statement of the country's President Emmanuel Macron about the possible dispatch of NATO troops to Ukraine in the future.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that his country is not considering the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.