An unnamed Ukrainian official stated that there were additional strikes on North Korean military personnel using other weapons

Illustrative photo via Depositphotos

On November 20, a Ukrainian missile strike using Storm Shadow missiles in Russia's Kursk region wounded a North Korean general and killed several officers, Financial Times reported, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official.

According to the source, the strike on Maryino was one of several attacks targeting North Korean military personnel in the region over the past week, with other types of weaponry also used.

The official added that Ukrainian forces have been actively seeking new positions of North Korean troops, which were reportedly dispersed.

The identity of the injured general was not disclosed.

FT, referencing Ukrainian intelligence, noted that North Korea had sent Colonel General Kim Yong Bok to Russia to oversee the deployment of the Assault Corps special forces. However, it remains unclear if this commander was in Maryino at the time of the Storm Shadow attack.