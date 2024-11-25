Ukrainian forces strike Kursk airfield with ATACMS missiles – photos

Russian airfield (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

Ukrainian forces likely struck an airfield in Russia's Kursk region with ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads, according to OSINT analysts from the CyberBoroshno project. The Militarnyi portal clarified that this was the first recorded strike by U.S.-supplied missiles on an airfield within Russian territory.

Analysts reported that in the early hours of November 25, Ukrainian rocket forces targeted the Kursk-Vostochny tactical aviation airfield using American ATACMS ballistic missiles.

The CyberBoroshno shared footage showing the detonation of cluster submunitions from two M39 missiles on the airfield premises.

Geolocation analysis by the project identified the approximate impact areas as being near parking zones for military aircraft, including combat planes. It remains unclear whether any aircraft were present at the time of the strike.

Russian military aviation-linked bloggers also confirmed the missile strike. The author of the pro-Russian Telegram channel Fighterbomber claimed that eight missiles were launched.

According to the blogger, the airfield's air defense systems responded to only seven missiles, emphasizing that this number reflects interception attempts rather than successful neutralizations.

Photo: Telegram channel CyberBoroshno

Photo: Telegram channel CyberBoroshno

Photo: Telegram channel CyberBoroshno

Photo: Telegram channel CyberBoroshno

OSINT analysts also published a video of strikes on an S-400 air defense system that attempted to counter the attack. They claimed the video shows at least five ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads hitting the target.

Photo: Telegram channel CyberBoroshno

Ukraine's Defense Forces have not officially confirmed the strike on the Kursk airfield. However, Ukraine's General Staff reported attacks on Russian targets in three regions, including Kursk.