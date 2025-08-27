Stubbe discussed with Modi ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war

The Finnish leader emphasized that India plays an important role in the peace process

Alexander Stubb (Photo: @alexstubb)

President of Finland Alexander Stubb discussed ways to achieve peace in Ukraine with the Prime Minister of India Narendra ModiHe said so. wrote on the X network.

According to Stubbe, the parties agreed on the need for a "just and lasting" end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Ending the war is in all our interests, it's a common goal. India plays an important role. It is listened to and respected in the South, West and East," Stubbs wrote.

The Finnish leader added that the interlocutors also agreed "on the need to further deepen relations between India and the EU".

"Our cooperation is growing and continuing," Stubbs wrote.