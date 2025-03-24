Su-25 attack jet crashes in Russia's Primorsky Krai, pilot survives

The preliminary cause of the accident was a technical malfunction of the aircraft

Cu-25 (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

A Su-25 fighter jet went down in Russia’s Primorsky Krai during a scheduled training mission on Monday, March 24, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The aircraft, flying without ammunition, crashed in an uninhabited area, causing no ground damage, the ministry said.

The pilot successfully ejected and is reported to be uninjured, with a search-and-rescue team locating him, per the Russian state outlet Interfax.

A preliminary investigation points to a technical malfunction as the cause.

The Su-25 "Grach," a Soviet-era armored subsonic jet in service since 1981, is designed for close air support of ground troops and precision strikes on targets day or night, in all weather conditions.

This incident follows other recent Russian aviation losses: on March 18, an Mi-28 helicopter crashed in Leningrad Oblast, killing its crew.

On March 24, Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed four Russian helicopters deep in enemy territory.