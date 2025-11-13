An occupant aircraft crashed during a training flight in the northern region of the Russian Federation

Russian Su-30 (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

A military plane has crashed in Russian Karelia, Russian propagandists report, citing the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense.

According to them, the Su-30 multi-purpose fighter crashed during a training flight, killing the crew.

The incident took place in Karelia, a region in northwestern Russia that borders Finland.