Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Russia – crew does not survive
Russian Su-30 (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

A military plane has crashed in Russian Karelia, Russian propagandists report, citing the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense.

According to them, the Su-30 multi-purpose fighter crashed during a training flight, killing the crew.

The incident took place in Karelia, a region in northwestern Russia that borders Finland.

  • This is not the first crash of Russian military aircraft in the rear. In particular, in July, in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia su-34 fighter-bomber crashes.
