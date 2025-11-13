Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Russia – crew does not survive
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
A military plane has crashed in Russian Karelia, Russian propagandists report, citing the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense.
According to them, the Su-30 multi-purpose fighter crashed during a training flight, killing the crew.
The incident took place in Karelia, a region in northwestern Russia that borders Finland.
- This is not the first crash of Russian military aircraft in the rear. In particular, in July, in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia su-34 fighter-bomber crashes.
