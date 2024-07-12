The Superjet crashed during a test flight after scheduled maintenance, crash site is not yet located

Sukhoi Superjet (Photo: Wikipedia/Flickr)

On the afternoon of July 12, a Sukhoi Superjet passenger plane crashed near Moscow, top Russian propaganda resources reported, citing sources in law enforcement.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to preliminary data, three crew members died.

Russians write that the air crash occurred in the Kolomna area, but the exact location of the plane's crash has allegedly not yet been found.

The Superjet reportedly crashed during a test flight after scheduled maintenance, propagandists claim. Emergency services of the aggressor country reported three dead and injured, these are preliminary data.

The plane was manufactured in 2014, with Gazprom allegedly being its sole operator.