"Support for Ukraine will continue". Zelenskyy talks to Romania's newly elected president

The President noted that a lot depends on Romania in security issues

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Romania's support for Ukraine will continue, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He said this following a telephone conversation with Romania's newly elected President Nicusor Dan.

Zelenskiy congratulates Dan on winning the presidential election.

"It is very important that Romania develops and that we all cooperate together in our region and in Europe," the head of state emphasized .

He noted that Ukraine respects Romania and the choice of the Romanian people.

"This is a country on which a lot depends for security. We are very grateful for their contribution to protecting the lives of our people. It is important that the support for Ukraine will continue. Romania understands how important the struggle for freedom and justice is," Zelensky added .

He invited Dan to come to Ukraine and discussed with him the nearest opportunities to meet.

In the evening of May 18, pro-Russian presidential candidate Simion announced his victory in the second round of the presidential election.

But according to the CEC, , the victory was won by pro-Western candidate, Bucharest Mayor Dan. He received 53.6% of the vote. The pro-Russian candidate Simion has 46.4%.