100% of votes counted in Romania. Zelensky addresses election winner

The pro-European candidate won the second round of the election with 53.6% of the vote.

Nikusor Dan (Photo: x.com/NicusorDan)

Pro-Western candidate for mayor of Bucharest, Nicosor Dan, has won the second round of the presidential election in Romania, according to the results of the Central Election Commission.

After processing 100% of the protocols from polling stations, Nikushor Dan won the second round with 53.6% of the vote. Pro-Russian candidate Gheorghe Simion has 46.4%.

Thus, the mayor of Bucharest became the winner of the election race.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Nikusor Dan on his election victory. He noted that it is important for Ukraine to have Romania as a reliable partner.

"We will always have great respect for Romania and its people, especially considering the support we received during the most difficult period in our history," Zelensky wrote.

The President also addressed the Romanians, noting that they can count on Ukraine as a good neighbor and partner.

"I look forward to further developing the strategic partnership between our friendly countries for their stability, security, and prosperity," the President of Ukraine concluded.