Suppression of protests in Los Angeles will cost the Pentagon $134 million

US Department of Defense plans to keep troops in California city where fighting continues for two months

US National Guard in Los Angeles (Photo: ALLISON DINNER/EPA)

Mobilizing the U.S. Marine Corps and National Guard troops to respond to the protests in Los Angeles will cost the U.S. Department of Defense about $134 million. The money will go towards travel, housing and food for the military, CNN reports .

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, along with Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Bryn McDonnell and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Kaine, presented the spending plan to the House Defense Subcommittee.

"The current estimated cost is $134 million, which is largely just the cost of travel, housing, food, etc.," McDonnell said.

Hegset added that the deployment of National Guard and Marine Corps troops to Los Angeles will last 60 days.