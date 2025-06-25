Suspects in the sale of counterfeit dollars in Ukraine extradited from Germany

The defendants are being held without bail.

Detainee (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office)

Two foreign citizens suspected of creating a channel for the supply and sale of counterfeit US dollars have been extradited from Germany to Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office reports .

According to the investigation, citizens of Azerbaijan and Georgia acted as part of a criminal group that smuggled counterfeit banknotes through temporarily occupied Crimea to mainland Ukraine.

The sale was carried out through a specially created Telegram channel, and delivery was through post offices and in person. The cost of the fake dollars was 50–60% of their face value.

In August 2021, after another sale of counterfeit currency, the suspects were exposed. They were reported on suspicion of purchasing, storing, transporting, and selling counterfeit foreign currency.

In order to avoid responsibility, the suspects fled abroad and were put on the international wanted list. After considering the extradition request, the German authorities handed the suspects over to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

Currently, both have been given a preventive measure – detention without bail. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.