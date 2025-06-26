Svoboda combatant Kuzik: Syrskyi and Zaluzhny cannot be compared.
It is impossible to compare the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces , Oleksandr Syrskyi , and his predecessor , Valerii Zaluzhnyi, due to the different conditions under which the commanders-in-chief operated. This opinion was expressed by Petro Kuzik, commander of the "Svoboda" battalion, in an interview with LIGA.net .
Combat noted that in the first year of the full-scale war, Ukrainians had a certain period of romanticism, which was fueled by successes on the front.
"Zaluzhny worked when we had a naive belief in a swift victory, we remembered the queues at military enlistment offices and mobilized, there was no exhaustion, and some figures on television talked about two weeks," said Kuzik.
He reminded that until the summer of 2023, a large number of people lived in anticipation of a counteroffensive and believed that it would end the war.
"It was a period of romanticism, when we didn't yet realize all the horrors of this war. That's why there is so much empathy for Zaluzhny," the combat veteran said.
Instead, Syrskyi started working when "the realization came that we have a lot of problems."
"We have already had setbacks, great losses, and there is disillusionment and war fatigue. Syrskyi is working in a period when it is necessary to demonstrate resilience, endurance, when it is necessary to grit one's teeth," said Kuzik.
Combat emphasized that due to these circumstances, the commanders-in-chief had "different coordinate systems, different content, and a different vision of this war."