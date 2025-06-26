Svoboda combatant Kuzik: Syrskyi and Zaluzhny cannot be compared.

The commander of the "Svoboda" battalion emphasized that the commanders-in-chief operated under completely different conditions.

Petro Kuzik (Photo: Petro Kuzik/Facebook)

It is impossible to compare the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces , Oleksandr Syrskyi , and his predecessor , Valerii Zaluzhnyi, due to the different conditions under which the commanders-in-chief operated. This opinion was expressed by Petro Kuzik, commander of the "Svoboda" battalion, in an interview with LIGA.net .

Combat noted that in the first year of the full-scale war, Ukrainians had a certain period of romanticism, which was fueled by successes on the front.