Svyrydenko to lead Ukrainian delegation to conference on recovery in Rome

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is not scheduled to attend the event

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: Minister's X-account)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the conference on Ukraine's recovery to be held in Rome on July 10-11. The relevant decree was published on the website of the President's Office.

Decree No. 94/2025-rp states that Ukraine will send the following delegation to the conference:

→ Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Economy, Head of the Delegation;

→ Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy;

→ Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food;

→ Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction – Minister of Community and Territorial Development;

→ Sergii Marchenko, Minister of Finance;

→ Andriy Sybiga, Minister of Foreign Affairs;

→ German Smetanin, Minister of Strategic Industries

→ Olha Stefanishyna, Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration – Minister of Justice;

→ Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications;

→ Rustem Umerov, Minister of Defense;

→ Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development – Minister of Digital Transformation.

Zelenskyy issued a decree allowing the head of the delegation to make changes to the composition of the Ukrainian delegation, to involve experts, advisors and technical staff in its work.

Shmyhal is not registered to attend the conference amid rumors of his possible resignation. June 20 Zelenskiy denies preparations for the resignation of the current prime minister. He said that if he planned to change the head of the government, he would first of all inform him about it.

On June 28, it was reported that Shmyhal could be dismissed as early as July. Svyrydenko is considered the main candidate for his replacement.