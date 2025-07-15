Sweden will continue to provide rapid and substantial supplies of weapons to Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Sweden has stated his readiness to strengthen support for Ukraine in cooperation with NATO and the USA.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ulf Kristersson (Photo: x.com/SwedishPM)

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that Sweden will continue its contribution to swift and substantial supplies to Ukraine. He announced this... wrote on their X page.

Christesson welcomed the decision of the US President. Donald Trump regarding the possibility of supplying more modern weapons to Ukraine and significantly increasing economic pressure on Russia.

"As one of the largest donors to Ukraine and together with our NATO allies, Sweden will continue to contribute to rapid and substantial supplies to Ukraine," the Prime Minister wrote.

The Swedish Prime Minister also noted that allies need to unite as quickly as possible to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Time is of the essence. The sooner we all unite to force Russia to stop its brutal war against Ukraine, the more lives will be saved," he said.