Sweden will continue to provide rapid and substantial supplies of weapons to Ukraine
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that Sweden will continue its contribution to swift and substantial supplies to Ukraine. He announced this... wrote on their X page.
Christesson welcomed the decision of the US President. Donald Trump regarding the possibility of supplying more modern weapons to Ukraine and significantly increasing economic pressure on Russia.
"As one of the largest donors to Ukraine and together with our NATO allies, Sweden will continue to contribute to rapid and substantial supplies to Ukraine," the Prime Minister wrote.
The Swedish Prime Minister also noted that allies need to unite as quickly as possible to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.
"Time is of the essence. The sooner we all unite to force Russia to stop its brutal war against Ukraine, the more lives will be saved," he said.
- On May 23, the Ministry of Defence held talks with representatives of the Swedish company SAAB regarding the modernization of the air fleet: Ukraine plans to install Swedish avionics on Soviet-made military aircraft..
- May 26, Sweden inallocated $504.3 million to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
