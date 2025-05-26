Sweden has allocated almost half a billion dollars for military aid to Ukraine – full list

Air defense, long-range drones, Czech and Estonian initiatives, as well as financing production in Ukraine

Illustrative photo from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Nordic Summit in 2024: Fredrik Sandberg / EPA

Sweden has allocated $504.3 million to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, the kingdom's government announced.

The Swedish Cabinet has instructed the country's Armed Forces to make financial contributions to multilateral funds and initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukrainian defense.

This is about the following assistance:

→ $10.5 million for the purchase of demining equipment, including mine detectors, vehicles and personal protective equipment (within the framework of the Demining Coalition of the Ramstein format participating countries);

→ $31.5 million for the purchase of various types of drones (Drone Coalition);

→ $5.25 million for training defenders from the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the framework of Operation Intercharge (Maritime Security Coalition);

→ $3.15 million for equipment for the Ukrainian digital military system Delta (IT coalition);

→ $105 million for the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers according to the Danish model;

→ $43.9 million for the purchase of equipment to support the development of the Ukrainian Land Forces, in particular, for the purchase of armored vehicles (Denmark is leading the process, the Baltic and Nordic countries are participating);

→ $57.79 million for the Czech and $57.37 million for the Estonian initiatives to purchase ammunition for Ukraine;

→ $105 million for the purchase of air defense systems and long-range drones within the framework of multilateral cooperation.