The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, met with his Russian "colleague" Sergey Lavrov. The diplomats discussed the results of the Global Peace Summit, Cassis said on X.

Switzerland's top diplomat emphasized that this meeting took place in the context of Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council.

The day before, a meeting between Lavrov and the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, took place. There was also an "exchange of views" between the parties regarding current international problems, in particular the "situation around Ukraine".

In his Facebook post, Szijjarto wrote that no country can be singled out for supporting "open diplomatic channels and peace talks."

On June 15-16, the Global Peace Summit initiated by Ukraine took place in Switzerland. Russia was not invited to it, and the aggressor state itself consistently refuses to participate in such events. Later, the full text of the communique appeared: on nuclear and food security, release of prisoners. The text also talks about "engaging in dialogue between all parties" to achieve peace.

On June 17, the Swiss foreign minister said that he wants to discuss the results of the Peace Summit with Russia, China and other countries that did not participate in the event.

On June 20, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak stated that preparations for the second Peace Summit are ongoing, and it is already known about the enemy's plans to disrupt the event.