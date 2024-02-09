Gen. Syrskyi experienced, successful military commander, support will not change –Pentagon

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has democratic civilian control over the army, Pentagon representative Celeste Wallander said

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: OP)

The new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, is an "experienced and successful" military leader, said Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs at the Pentagon, Reuters reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the right to make such personnel decisions, she stated.

"Ukraine, unlike Russia, has a democratic civilian control of the military," Wallander said.

The United States respects the decision and will work with whomever the democratically elected government chooses for the post of army chief.

"We will work effectively with General Syrskyi, we already have," the American official said.

Also at the briefing, the representative of the Pentagon, Pat Ryder, stressed that the permanent support of Ukraine by the United States will not change due to the appointment of Syrskyi.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi held a meeting. The president noted that the parties discussed the need to renew the Armed Forces, he suggested that Zaluzhnyi "continue to be in the team", but did not specify in what position.

Zelenskyy announced that Syrskyi will be the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

Relevant dismissal and appointment decrees have been published.