Syrskyi: Ukrainian Armed Forces shift to defensive operation to exhaust enemy

Intense fighting is taking place in the Kupiansk direction, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine has now shifted to conducting a defensive operation, as stated by Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, who assesses the front situation as complex with the Russian army advancing "practically along the entire frontline," according to his interview with ZDF before his appointment.

The Commander-in-Chief said that the goal of the Ukrainian operation is "to exhaust the enemy, inflict maximum losses, using our fortifications, our technical advantages, in terms of unmanned aviation, electronic warfare, and maintaining prepared lines of defense."

"Especially intense battles are taking place in the Kupiansk direction, where the occupiers have set themselves the goal of capturing Kupiansk at any cost and assault our positions daily."

"The enemy effectively launched this offensive on October 3, 2023, and has been conducting a high-intensity attack for four months now. According to the latest data, their losses, especially in fatalities, are seven to eight times higher than ours," said Syrskyi.

Map: Deepstate

