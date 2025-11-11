Syrsky: In October, twice as many electronic warfare devices arrived at the front line and over 78,000 enemy targets were hit

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook / Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine))

In October, twice as many short-range electronic warfare systems were deployed to the front line and 11,000 more enemy targets were hit than in September. This was reported to by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi .

"We are improving the effectiveness of our electronic warfare against enemy UAVs. We are working on the quality and number of stations. In October, twice as many short-range electronic warfare systems were delivered to the frontline compared to September," he said .

In October, aviation unmanned systems hit 77,000 enemy targets. Syrskyi added that the best combat performance was demonstrated by FPV drones and heavy bombers. This figure is more than 10,000 more than in September, when the result of their work was 66,500 thousand.

Ground-based robotic systems are also being built up, which are becoming necessary in the context of expanding kill zones. They are used to preserve personnel, logistics, evacuate the wounded, and mine.

BACKGROUND A kill zone is a military term that refers to an area or space where enemy forces are deliberately subjected to intense and concentrated firepower with the intent to destroy or incapacitate them. A kill zone is a military term that refers to an area or space where enemy forces are deliberately subjected to intense and concentrated firepower with the intent to destroy or incapacitate them.