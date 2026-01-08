Syrsky visited the Pokrovsky direction. Russia continues to throw reserves

According to the Chief of Defense, the task of the Defense Forces in this area is to maintain combat capabilities and protect the lives of servicemen

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine)

The operational situation in the Pokrovsk sector is the most difficult, with almost fifty combat engagements every day. The Russians are trying to increase pressure on the Defense Forces, reported chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyiwho visited the military working in the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration area.

Russia is deploying additional reserves to the Pokrovske direction and trying to advance. In particular, the enemy does not stop infiltration actions and constant assaults. The Chief of Defense noted that the fighting in this area is highly dynamic and intense, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are acting "decisively and professionally."

"Our troops are making every effort to stop the enemy's advance and destroy their personnel and equipment. The northern part of Pokrovsk is under our control. We are stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad. We are conducting active defense," said Syrsky.

It outlined a set of specific steps for the brigades to take to increase defense resilience and ensure the smooth operation of key logistics routes. The task of the Defense Forces: to maintain combat capabilities and protect the lives of Ukrainian defenders