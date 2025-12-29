Syrskyi comments on Russian video of seizure of the KSP in Gulyaypol: investigation ordered

The battalion commander was ordered to organize a circular defense and destroy the data carriers, but he did not comply with the order. Details are being investigated

The Military Law Enforcement Service has launched an investigation after a video by Russian occupiers of the alleged seizure of the Defense Forces command and observation post in Huliaypol, Zaporizhzhia region. This was announced by the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi в interview channel 24.

The enemy published a video in which the Russian military allegedly entered the KSP, where military belongings, flags, and equipment remained.

According to Syrsky, the situation in the Hulyaypillia area occurred because the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade could not withstand the enemy's onslaught during the fighting. It was gradually withdrawing.

The command was forced to move assault units and subdivisions there, which gradually occupied what was left behind with fights. According to Syrsky, the enemy has not had any advantages there for almost a month. Despite attempts to attack, the enemy suffers huge losses, and the fighting continues.

"The battalion command could have organized these actions in a completely different way. Because reinforcements from the 5th Assault Brigade were coming to help. They actually came two streets away from this command post. What happened happened," said Syrsky.

According to him, a legal assessment will be made of the actions, including those of the battalion commander, as to why he did so. The Chief of Staff emphasized that he had received an order from the brigade commander to organize a circular defense and destroy everything of value or containing confidential information.

"So they could have just burned everything. I know they had time to do it, and the enemy's forces there were limited. But despite the fact that this unit has withdrawn, the 225th Assault Regiment is holding the line in Huliaipol," said Syrsky.

At present, commanders in the Huliaypillia sector are soberly assessing the situation, conducting active assault operations and holding the line.

"Of course, when the troops leave, it has a negative impact on the sustainability of defense. But we are taking appropriate measures and strengthening this area," the Chief of Defense summarized.