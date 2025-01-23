Syrskyi on Kursk operation: Hope this offensive is not the last

Ukraine must prepare not only for defense but also for offensives, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi (video screenshot)

The Defense Forces' operation in Russia's Kursk region has sparked hope that this will not be Ukraine's last successful offensive. This operation demonstrated the importance of preparing for not only defensive but also offensive actions, Syrskyi stated in an interview with Radio Bayraktar.

Reflecting on almost a year as Commander-in-Chief, Syrskyi described the period as intense due to active operations by the Russian army, but there were also moments of success.

"We had some positive news. When we conducted a successful counteroffensive and offensive operation in the Kursk direction, it significantly boosted the morale of our personnel and servicemembers. It lifted the spirits not only within our military but also across society. It gave us hope that this offensive would not be the last," Syrskyi said.

He emphasized that the Kursk operation demonstrated the importance of not underestimating the enemy and continually improving the ability to fight and win.

Additionally, Syrskyi highlighted the need to surpass the enemy technologically, as Ukraine relies primarily on technology and quality rather than quantity in this war.

"This approach allows us to save the lives of our servicemembers, officers, and soldiers, which is our highest value. And, of course, we must prepare not only for defense but also for offensives. That is the main takeaway," Syrskyi said.