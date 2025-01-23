Putin believes key goals of war against Ukraine have already been achieved – Reuters

The Russian dictator acknowledges the strain that war places on the economy of the aggressor state

Vladimir Putin (Photo: Russian media)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes that the key objectives of the war against Ukraine have been achieved, according to Reuters, citing an unnamed source close to the Kremlin.

Last year, Russia attained its most significant territorial gains since the initial days of the full-scale war and currently controls nearly one-fifth of Ukraine.

Putin considers the main goals fulfilled, including establishing territorial control connecting mainland Russia to the temporarily occupied Crimea and weakening the Ukrainian military, the source claims.

Putin also acknowledges the economic strain the war imposes, citing "really big problems" such as the impact of high-interest rates on non-military businesses and industries.

On January 4, outlet Militarnyi reported that in 2024, Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces lost control of over 3,600 square kilometers of territory.

Despite this, NATO believes that Russia currently lacks the capability for a substantial breakthrough on the front.