Syrskyi reports twice to Zelenskyy on main Russian attack front

President listens to reports from Pokrovsk sector as it remains one of the most difficult on the frontline

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported twice in one day to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, specifically about the situation in one of the hottest frontline areas – Pokrovsk. Zelenskyy assured that everything would be done to strengthen positions in his evening video address.

The President said he held a meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss the preparation of new defense packages for Ukraine in collaboration with international partners. He underscored the critical need for the Defense Forces to receive all essential supplies as they faced intense battles and sustained pressure from Russian forces.

"In particular, with both the minister and military command, we are closely analyzing the situation in challenging areas, especially the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast. This sector has been and remains the main target of Russian attacks," the President stated.

He noted that Syrskyi provided reports on this matter twice during the day.

"Everything must be done and will be done to strengthen our positions, our Ukrainian ability to inflict significant losses on the occupier," Zelenskyy said.

He also commended the warriors who were striking Russian bases and logistics in occupied territories.

"The occupier must feel that this is Ukrainian land. And every destroyed Russian air base, every destroyed Russian military aircraft – on the ground or in the air – is saving Ukrainian lives. Guys, our warriors, I thank you for your accuracy," Zelenskyy said.

