Spain to announce €1.1B military aid package for Ukraine, which includes tanks and Patriot missiles

New weapons should arrive in Ukraine by May 30, El Pais journalists report

Patriot missile (Photo: DoD US)

Spain will announce a package of military aid to Ukraine worth 1.13 billion euros during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyн to the country on Monday. According to El Pais sources, it will include, in particular, missiles for Patriot air defense systems and Leopard tanks.

The publication's unnamed sources noted that this is an unprecedented figure for Spanish military aid to Ukraine or any other country.

Ukraine is expected to receive more than a dozen Patriot anti-aircraft missiles and 19 used German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks, as well as other weapons such as anti-drone equipment and ammunition.

On March 20, 2024, La Vanguardia reported that Spain is preparing to hand over 19 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The delivery will be made in two batches: ten battle tanks by the end of June and nine more in September.

On May 6, the Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles, announced that Madrid had transferred missiles for the Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv.